Susquehanna Lowers Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) to Neutral

Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULCC. Melius cut Frontier Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group Stock Up 5.8 %

ULCC opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.15 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 1.99%. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $397,854.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $397,854.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $330,650.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,135 shares of company stock worth $1,382,592. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.