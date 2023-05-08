Susquehanna Lowers Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) to Neutral

Susquehanna lowered shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULCC. Melius cut Frontier Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.82.
Frontier Group Stock Up 5.8 %
ULCC opened at $8.09 on Thursday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $397,854.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 42,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $397,854.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 34,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $330,650.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,135 shares of company stock worth $1,382,592. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,706,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000.
Frontier Group Company Profile
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
