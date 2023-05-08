Sweat Economy Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $44.56 million and $1.34 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy launched on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,493,727,177 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,865,984,252 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

