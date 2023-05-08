Synthetix (SNX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $31.14 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00007812 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a market cap of $558.91 million and approximately $31.14 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 317,974,131 coins and its circulating supply is 258,976,291 coins. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

