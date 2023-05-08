Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Decreased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,705 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.5% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.3% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.13. 633,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.