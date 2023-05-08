Tangible Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $110.31 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $110.31 million and $405.25 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $3.39 or 0.00012265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.3923952 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6,831.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

