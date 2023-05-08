TD Securities Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$66.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Fortis from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fortis from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$58.50.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$60.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$55.49. The company has a market cap of C$29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.16. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$48.45 and a 12-month high of C$65.26.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.02. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of C$3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.9262174 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 81.29%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

