TD Securities Lowers Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$19.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VET. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$37.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.67.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 4.3 %

VET stock opened at C$16.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$15.48 and a 12 month high of C$39.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.67.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$842.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.7272727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Lars William Glemser sold 19,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.60, for a total transaction of C$340,973.51. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Rating)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.