TD Securities Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$28.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS WTSHF traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $19.86. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

