TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Up 7.4%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 15,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 78,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDCX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.10 to $12.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.04.
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
