TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading Up 7.4%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.75. Approximately 15,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 78,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDCX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.10 to $12.10 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

TDCX Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDCX

About TDCX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TDCX by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TDCX by 5,628.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TDCX in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

