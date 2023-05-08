Team Hewins LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUS. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.61. The company had a trading volume of 30,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $46.76.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

