Team Hewins LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $223.61. The company had a trading volume of 95,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,267. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $248.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

