Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TELL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tellurian from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of TELL opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Tellurian has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 195,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $236,216.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,659,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 16,167,552 shares of company stock worth $24,491,453 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tellurian by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,567,000,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 631.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 178,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

