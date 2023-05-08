Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Up to $12.46

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.46, but opened at $13.24. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 52,477 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TERN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $752.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of -0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 377,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 4,921.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 659,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 645,973 shares in the last quarter.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Articles

