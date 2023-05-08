Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $495.06 million and $56.75 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006909 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003271 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003421 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001001 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003826 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001498 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,853,101,570,956 coins and its circulating supply is 5,890,257,940,738 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
