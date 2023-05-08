Tether Gold Price Reaches $2,022.70 on Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a total market cap of $98.00 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for $2,022.70 or 0.07264199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold launched on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

