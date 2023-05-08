Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $123.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TXRH has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.17.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $101.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $113.56.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Kathy Widmer sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $105,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,487 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $383,779.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $824,045. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

