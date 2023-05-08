Tezos Market Capitalization Achieves $876.71 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, Tezos has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $876.71 million and $18.35 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00003360 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003713 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003828 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001468 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 958,256,332 coins and its circulating supply is 937,034,635 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

