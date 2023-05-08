The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.83.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE CI traded up $4.20 on Monday, reaching $264.94. The company had a trading volume of 779,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,369. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day moving average is $297.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,211 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,848,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 29,610 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $2,501,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.