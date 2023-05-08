The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by St. James Investment Advisors LLC

St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.1% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,011,051 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.90. 2,750,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,988,571. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $276.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

