The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.5% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $32,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after buying an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,176,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after purchasing an additional 289,510 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $203.81. 1,447,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.49. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

