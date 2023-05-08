The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 2,403,429 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,301,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.40 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 100,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

