The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Birinyi Associates Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.5% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,119,302 shares of company stock worth $31,114,171. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $327.03. 766,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,329. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

GS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

