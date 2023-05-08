The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FULC. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FULC opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,732.44% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

