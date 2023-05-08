The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $57,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 109,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after acquiring an additional 30,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.55. 2,532,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,466. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

