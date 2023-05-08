The New Germany Fund, Inc. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years.

The New Germany Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:GF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,970. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

About The New Germany Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The New Germany Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

