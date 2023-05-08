The New Germany Fund, Inc. to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0136 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years.
The New Germany Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE:GF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 18,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,970. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.64. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42.
About The New Germany Fund
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
