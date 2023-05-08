The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,417 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Walt Disney worth $193,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.9 %

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.46. 6,394,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,177,384. The stock has a market cap of $189.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

