Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Theralase Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.92.

About Theralase Technologies

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

