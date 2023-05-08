TI Trust Inc. Has $1.52 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

TI Trust Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,555,903. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.48. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

