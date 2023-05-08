Timbercreek Financial (TF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.77 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 76.75% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

TF stock opened at C$7.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$646.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 112.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.80. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$6.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.07.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. Timbercreek Financial’s payout ratio is currently 102.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TF shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Fundamental Research set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Featured Articles

