TPB Wealth Advisors Acquires 604 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TPB Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 4.8% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $941.68. The stock had a trading volume of 117,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $861.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $837.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $943.58.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.81.

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $264,953.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,302. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

