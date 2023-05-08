TPB Wealth Advisors Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

TPB Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,610 shares during the quarter. Global X FinTech ETF accounts for about 0.6% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors owned 0.28% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FINX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.69. 46,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,613. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $397.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X FinTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

