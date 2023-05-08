TPB Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

TPB Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,488 shares during the period. Ready Capital accounts for about 1.1% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TPB Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of Ready Capital worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $89,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the third quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

RC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. 471,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,521. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $15.11.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

Insider Activity at Ready Capital

In related news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dominique Mielle acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $106,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.