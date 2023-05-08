TPB Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TPB Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Day In July LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 51,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 26,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 124,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,680,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,519,045. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.26 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.