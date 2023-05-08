TPB Wealth Advisors Sells 594,576 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

TPB Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,576 shares during the period. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust comprises about 2.6% of TPB Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TPB Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 166.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,236,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after acquiring an additional 773,344 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,485,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 519,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after buying an additional 455,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 575,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after buying an additional 334,888 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 261,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSG stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.55. 1,074,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,807. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $26.49.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

