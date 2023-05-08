Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 92 Resources

92 Resources reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TT opened at $176.81 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.64, for a total value of $124,641.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,871,933.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $97,546.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,550 shares of company stock worth $2,189,462 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.