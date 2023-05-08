Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

RSP traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,393. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

