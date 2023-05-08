Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Buys 34,122 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,122 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock remained flat at $33.06 during trading on Monday. 856,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,264. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

