Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Increases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,363,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $7,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Mastercard stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $385.28. 1,085,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The firm has a market cap of $365.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,733 shares of company stock valued at $140,704,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.