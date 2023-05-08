Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.2% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VHT stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.35. The company had a trading volume of 51,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $259.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.63.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

