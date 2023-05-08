Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 34,378,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,587,000 after purchasing an additional 163,750 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 32,508,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,307,000 after buying an additional 947,671 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,162,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169,030 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,982,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,044,000 after purchasing an additional 282,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,679 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.30. 777,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.99 and a 52-week high of $26.69.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

