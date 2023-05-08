Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,229 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,066,981.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,471,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,988,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $44.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

