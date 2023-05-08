Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $366.58. 622,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.07. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

