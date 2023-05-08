TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Rating Lowered by ATB Capital

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$15.50. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.99% from the stock’s current price.

RNW has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.05.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

RNW stock traded down C$0.54 on Monday, hitting C$12.07. The company had a trading volume of 486,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$18.45. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.60.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.60 million. TransAlta Renewables had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.816129 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

