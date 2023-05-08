TransAlta (TSE:TA) PT Raised to C$17.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.69.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE TA traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$12.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.62. TransAlta has a one year low of C$10.52 and a one year high of C$15.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.09. The stock has a market cap of C$3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.13.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta ( TSE:TA Get Rating ) (NYSE:TAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($1.29). TransAlta had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.6943354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.