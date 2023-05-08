TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ TA opened at $86.04 on Friday. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in TravelCenters of America by 457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 38,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,179,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

