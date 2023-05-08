TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.62

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.62 and last traded at $54.12, with a volume of 26339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.

THS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.91.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,672,000 after acquiring an additional 52,403 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,787,000 after acquiring an additional 848,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,541,000 after acquiring an additional 23,101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,413,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,151,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after acquiring an additional 122,128 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

