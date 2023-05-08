Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRMB. Edward Jones upgraded Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

TRMB opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.29 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Trimble by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,789,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $544,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,597,000 after buying an additional 40,607 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after buying an additional 26,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

