TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.08.

TPVG stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

