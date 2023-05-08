trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rating Reiterated by SpectralCast

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at SpectralCast in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of trivago from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

trivago Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 216,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. trivago has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. trivago had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that trivago will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 89.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 160.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

