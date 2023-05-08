TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.18

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 108794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

TTEC Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $658.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TTEC by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 876,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after buying an additional 298,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 192,226 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,381,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 531,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,467,000 after purchasing an additional 131,719 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also

